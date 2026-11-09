Ian Maatsen reaches verbal agreement with Aston Villa over new deal

Aston Villa and Ian Maatsen have a verbal agreement in place over a new long-term deal, which will quash speculation around his future.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are close to securing a new deal for Ian Maatsen, with a verbal agreement in place over fresh terms lasting until 2030. The long-term contract will help quash speculation around his future amid links to Manchester United, as the Netherlands international is set for continuity at the Birmingham club.

Aston Villa have faced a situation where they are powerless to lose their best performers over the last few years. There have been many notable departures in recent seasons, with those players choosing other clubs over continuity at the club.

Ian Maatsen could have been the next big subject, with Manchester United showing an interest recently. The idea of moving to Old Trafford might have crossed the Dutch left-back’s mind, given there is an opportunity to cement a place at Old Trafford, with the club desperate for a quality addition in the position.

Aston Villa had a plan to keep hold of Maatsen despite those links to Manchester United, and they appear to be succeeding in their efforts. The West Midlands outfit are now close to reaching a conclusion in their efforts to offer Maatsen a new deal and quash speculation once and for all.

Ian Maatsen to sign new Aston Villa deal

Aston Villa had been in advanced talks with Maatsen over a new deal, as per recent reports, and it appears they have succeeded in their quest. The left-back has a verbal agreement in place with the club over a new contract lasting until 2030, which will secure his long-term future.

Having joined the club in a big-money move in 2024, Maatsen has not been the regular left-back option for Emery, who rotated him with Lucas Digne. With the Frenchman leaving for PSG in the summer, Maatsen has since become the undisputed starter in the left-back role, starting seven times in ten games in the league so far, while playing the full ninety in each of the last five appearances.

The Dutchman’s growing stature is being rewarded by a new contract, as the agreement is also probably linked with Emery’s own new deal at the club. It remains to be seen whether the deal for the 24-year-old Dutchman comes with a release clause of some sort, as was the case with some of the other players. In the scenario where there is no exit clause, Aston Villa would have done exceedingly well to secure the Netherlands international’s long-term future.