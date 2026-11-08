Jeremie Frimpong open to leaving Liverpool for Al-Hilal move

Al-Hilal are keen on acquiring the services of Liverpool full-back Jeremie Frimpong, who is open to a move to the Middle East club.

Al-Hilal are ready to offer Jeremie Frimpong a chance to leave Liverpool, with the Saudi Pro League club pursuing a move for the Dutch right-back.

According to WinWin, the 25-year-old has already been offered to Al-Hilal, who could now explore the possibility of bringing him to the Middle East. Frimpong is understood to be receptive to a new challenge, potentially bringing an early end to his spell at Anfield.

Liverpool signed Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 for €35 million. He arrived as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement after the Englishman moved to Real Madrid, but Frimpong has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. His struggles and injury issues have left Liverpool open to offers, presenting Al-Hilal with a window to move.

Frimpong’s time at Liverpool

His first season at Anfield saw him make 35 appearances across competitions (racking up less than 1,800 minutes), including 21 outings in the Premier League. He failed to score in the league and managed only two goals overall.

Injuries have also disrupted his progress. The latest setback came against Brentford on October 17, when he picked up a muscle problem shortly after coming on at half-time. The issue has kept him out of action since then.

Frimpong’s difficulties have extended to the international stage. Former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman left him out of the country’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, reportedly citing concerns over his performances.

The 15-cap Dutch international’s struggles stand in stark contrast to his form in Germany. He was an integral part of the Bayer Leverkusen side that won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal during the historic 2023/24 campaign, before adding the German Super Cup in 2024. He scored 23 goals and bagged 28 assists in 133 league appearances for the club.

The Dutchman has featured in eight matches this season, accumulating just over 400 minutes and registering three goal contributions. However, he has yet to consistently deliver the performances Liverpool expected when they brought him to England.

The Reds are also considering strengthening both full-back positions, which could make a substantial offer from Al-Hilal an attractive proposition. With Frimpong reportedly willing to consider the move, the Saudi club could seriously pursue a move.

While Ronald Araujo has been doing wonders at right-back and they are keen on making his move permanent, Frimpong’s potential departure could open the door for a new arrival on that flank.