Chelsea rival Liverpool, Manchester United in Archie Brown chase, price revealed

Chelsea are ready to battle the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in the race for Archie Brown, with Fenerbahce demanding significantly more.

According to Hooligan Soccer, Archie Brown’s stock continues to rise, with Chelsea being the latest club to enter the race for the left-back. The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United are also keen, with all those teams seeking a new left-back and having set their sights on the 24-year-old full-back from Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce did well in the summer to keep hold of Archie Brown when the likes of Nottingham Forest made attempts to sign him. Having come through the Derby County system, Brown made his name in Switzerland first with Lausanne-Sport and then at Belgian side Gent. He signed for Fenerbahce in a reported €8 million deal back in the summer of 2025, and has been an instant hit in Istanbul.

Brown has also showcased his efficiency in attack from a left-back role, with 17 goals and assists in 54 games across all competitions. Those numbers and a rising stature in the game have already seen a host of teams showing interest. Brown has been reportedly open to playing in the Premier League, as stories suggested in the summer, and now he could have a host of top teams chasing for his signature.

As things stand, Brown is attracting considerable interest, with Chelsea being the latest to enter the race for the 24-year-old full-back. Fenerbahce are not willing to consider a sale if offers fall below the €30 million mark, as that sum could be achievable for the Premier League teams who remain interested.

## What next for Archie Brown?

Chelsea and Manchester United were reportedly interested back in the summer, and the Blues are now ready to return to the chase ahead of January. The Blues did strengthen the full-back areas, but could look for further additions in upcoming windows, as Brown might end up fitting into their style.

Manchester United’s search for a new left-back has been well-publicised for the whole of the summer window. There are many options being looked at as things stand, with the Red Devils likely to add Brown to their shortlist if he were available on the market.

Liverpool are also being linked with Brown, as per reports, as there are suggestions they could look to bring competition in the position despite having the likes of Milos Kerkez. The Merseysiders are in a good enough position to pay as much as €30 million to sign Brown, as the race could heat up ahead of the January window. Overall, there will be opportunities for the talented left-back, as a move back to England could materialise.