Chelsea, Manchester United vying for Archie Brown, Fenerbahce hesitant to sell

Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on acquiring the services of Fenerbahce defensive mainstay Archie Brown, who is not for sale.

Chelsea and Manchester United have both been sounded out over a potential move for Fenerbahce left-back Archie Brown, but convincing the Turkish giants to part ways with the defender could prove to be an uphill task.

According to TEAMtalk, Fenerbahce have no intention of selling the Englishman after just one season in Istanbul. The Super Lig club view Brown as an important part of their long-term plans and have made it clear internally that they are determined to keep hold of him despite mounting interest from the Premier League.

Brown’s impressive debut campaign in Turkey has not gone unnoticed. After arriving from Belgian side Gent in a deal worth around £7 million last summer, the 24-year-old quickly established himself as one of the division’s most dynamic attacking full-backs thanks to his pace, athleticism and ability to contribute in the final third. He ended up contributing towards 12 goals in his 38 outings.

His performances have already attracted enquiries from England. Nottingham Forest had an approach turned down earlier in the transfer window, while intermediaries have since contacted both Chelsea and Manchester United to gauge whether either club would be interested in pursuing a move.

Why the Premier League duo could sign Brown?

The West London club are actively searching for reinforcements at left-back following Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid. While the Blues already have Jorrel Hato, the club remain eager to increase competition in the position.

Brown is understood to be one of the defenders extensively monitored by Chelsea’s scouting department, with his attacking qualities and versatility viewed as traits that would suit Xabi Alonso’s tactical approach.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been tracking Brown for much longer. The Red Devils followed his progress before his move to Fenerbahce and have continued monitoring his development throughout the past year.

United’s recruitment team, led by Jason Wilcox, are exploring alternatives after Newcastle United’s reluctance to sell Lewis Hall. Hall remains the club’s preferred target, but the impasse has forced United to broaden their shortlist.

Signing a long-term left-back has become an increasingly important priority at Old Trafford given Luke Shaw’s persistent injury problems in recent seasons. Brown’s age, his understanding of English football and impressive rise make him an attractive option for the club.