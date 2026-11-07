Manchester United rival Arsenal in Vinicius Junior chase

Manchester United could rival Arsenal in showing an interest in Vinicius Junior, with the Brazilian’s situation at Real Madrid changing.

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in pursuing Vinicius Junior, per Spanish outlet Fichajes, as the Brazilian’s situation at Real Madrid shifts despite his recent renewal. The struggling attacker’s standing at the club has changed this season, providing fresh hope of a move away from the Bernabeu for interested Premier League suitors.

Arsenal pursued Vinicius Junior aggressively in summer, with Mikel Arteta pushing to sign the Brazilian. The Gunners were reportedly willing to make a major financial commitment, but Vinicius ended up signing a lucrative new deal with Real Madrid.

The renewal of a player of his stature usually dictates the chapter is done and dusted, but Arsenal have continued to linger in the background. In fact, Vinicius Junior’s situation at Real Madrid has changed a bit this season, as he continues to underperform this term with just a goal to his name across all competitions, which has reportedly seen the Gunners keeping tabs on what transpires next.

The emergence of summer signing Yan Diomande has become a focal point in Vinicius Junior’s story. Should Diomande’s impressive form continue, the Brazilian’s underperformance could force a move away from the Bernabeu. Reports point to a €130 million valuation for the 26-year-old.

Manchester United enter the race

Manchester United are now being mentioned as potential suitors for Vinicius. Arsenal have even been reported willing to offer Martin Zubimendi in any deal, though it remains unclear if the Gunners will pursue the deal with the same vigour as in summer. Manchester United’s interest, however, adds a new dimension to the chase.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their frontline, and Vinicius Junior’s world-class profile of a direct, high-volume left-winger could address that need. Adding a player of his calibre would revitalise their attacking options and provide a genuine world-class option in their ranks amid uncertainties surrounding Marcus Rashford’s long-term future.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with Marcus Tavernier, suggesting both are seeking left-wing reinforcement. Vinicius would represent a considerably higher-profile target, though one requiring enormous financial outlay.

Whether Manchester United can match Arsenal’s summer ambition, and whether Real Madrid would entertain a departure for Vinicius so soon after renewing his contract, will become clearer when the January transfer window opens.