Arsenal could offer Martin Zubimendi in deal to sign Vinicius Junior

Arsenal are considering offering Martin Zubimendi in a deal to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Arsenal are considering a move for Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid, as per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, and they may include Martin Zubimendi in a player-plus-cash deal to strengthen attacking options under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are considering a potential move for the Brazilian winger, with the possibility of including their Spanish midfielder in negotiations. Such an arrangement could benefit both clubs, although no formal offer has been submitted and there is no confirmation that either side is considering a swap deal.

Arteta’s coaching staff member Miguel Molina reportedly acknowledged in September that the 26-year-old had featured in the club’s transfer discussions. However, the Brazilian remained at the Santiago Bernabeu and subsequently signed a contract extension until June 2032.

That new agreement puts Real Madrid in a strong negotiating position. The Spanish giants are under no immediate pressure to sell one of their most influential attacking players, meaning Arsenal would need to present an attractive financial package to convince them to consider his departure.

Zubimendi could return to La Liga

Including Zubimendi could make the proposal more appealing. The 27-year-old joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025 for £60 million and was brought in to reinforce Arteta’s midfield. However, reports in Spain have recently linked him with a possible move to Real Madrid amid concerns about his inconsistent playing time in North London (only 289 minutes so far).

Los Blancos have been in the market for a new holding midfielder for some time, and Zubimendi, who has done wonders in La Liga in the past, could be a great option to bolster their midfield options. However, there is no indication that Arsenal are prepared to part ways with him or that Madrid have formally approached the player.

Why Arsenal retain interest in Vinicius Junior

For Arsenal, the attraction of signing the under-fire Vinicius Junior is clear. The Gunners lost Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard during the summer and brought in Christos Tzolis as an attacking reinforcement. However, they still want greater depth and quality on the left flank.

Vinicius would represent a major upgrade in attacking experience and individual quality. His ability to beat defenders, create chances and deliver goals could add another dimension to Arteta’s forward line. However, negotiating a deal for him will be complicated, particularly given his long-term contract and importance to Real Madrid.