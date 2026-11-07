Enzo Fernandez rules out Real Madrid move amid renewed links

Real Madrid are unlikely to get their hands on Manchester City midfield star Enzo Fernandez, as he rules out a move to the Spanish giants.

Enzo Fernandez has ruled out a move to Real Madrid in the foreseeable future, dealing a blow to the Spanish giants’ hopes of signing the Manchester City midfielder. According to Fichajes, the Argentine international is now keen to establish himself as a key figure at the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had been keen on bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu, with contacts between the two parties taking place ahead of last summer’s transfer window.

However, Fernandez’s situation has changed following his integration into Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City side. The 25-year-old has grown increasingly comfortable with his role under the Italian manager and wants to lead the club’s midfield for years to come.

The Argentine international has made an encouraging start to the 2026/27 campaign, registering two goals and one assist in 13 appearances across competitions. He also impressed against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League league phase, earning the Man of the Match award.

Real Madrid will have to look at alternatives

Enzo Fernandez’s reported decision to stay at Manchester City means Real Madrid are unlikely to revive their interest in the January 2027 transfer window. There are also significant financial obstacles standing in the way of a potential deal.

Fernandez is contracted to Manchester City until June 2031, while he is currently valued at €120 million. City will seek a fortune if any interested club comes forward to negotiate. However, a severe punishment for alleged Premier League breaches could theoretically force City to sell and weaken their stance, opening the door for Real Madrid.

Fernandez had established himself as a cornerstone of Chelsea’s midfield before moving to City last summer. He featured in 54 matches last season, contributing to 22 goals.

While the 25-year-old prefers playing as a central midfielder, he is capable enough to take up any role in the centre of the park. His ability to shield the backline and control the tempo of games is the major reason why Los Blancos are interested in him, as they are yet to successfully replace Luka Modric or Toni Kroos.

However, with Fernandez seemingly committed to Manchester City, the Spanish giants may have to look elsewhere. The only way they could get their hands on the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is if City end up getting relegated because of financial breaches.