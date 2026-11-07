Barcelona considering January move for Jorrel Hato

Barcelona may look to sign 20-year-old Netherlands international Jorrel Hato from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet SPORT, Jorrel Hato is one of seven defenders on Barcelona’s wishlist heading into the winter transfer window. The reigning La Liga champions are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a versatile centre-back, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old Chelsea defender.

Per SPORT, apart from Hato, Fikayo Tomori, Vitor Reis, Piero Hincapie, Lucas Beraldo, Jonathan Tah, and Lisandro Martinez are also on Barcelona’s wishlist. The report suggests that the Catalan giants are looking for a bargain deal for January, thus leading them to create a shortlist of targets.

Jorrel Hato and his career so far

Jorrel Hato has made gradual progress since joining Chelsea from Ajax in a deal worth £37 million in August 2025. The Dutchman burst into the spotlight at the Eredivisie club, and his exploits early in his career helped him garner widespread interest, as he made over 100 appearances while chipping in with four goals and nine assists despite being a teenager.

While the 20-year-old defender has made 43 appearances for Chelsea thus far, regular starts have eluded him, and he has managed only 438 minutes of game time in seven outings this term, having been in and out of the starting lineup in the first two months of the ongoing campaign. However, that has not affected the Dutch defender’s popularity in the market.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

Jorrel Hato has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest reflects a clear need for a left-footed centre-back since the club released Inigo Martinez. The Spaniard created a significant void in the central defensive unit, as the team has lacked solidity at the back.

Martinez also provided progression with the ball at his feet, and Hato, whose football education at Ajax created a ball-playing style of play, can help fill that gap. The Dutchman’s ability to play as a left-back also adds to his appeal amid uncertainties surrounding Alejandro Balde’s long-term future.

Per SPORT, Barcelona hope to take advantage of Hato’s irregular game time to entice him to move to Camp Nou. However, it is unclear if Chelsea will be open to cashing in on the talented Dutch defender, having invested in him keeping their long-term plans in mind.