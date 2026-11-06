Manchester United line up loan move for Endrick, Arsenal eyeing permanent deal

Endrick’s lack of regular football at Real Madrid is beginning to create a situation that could force the club to consider a change of direction in January.

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring his availability as per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has struggled to establish himself in Jose Mourinho’s attacking rotation during the opening months of the 2026/27 campaign. He has made six appearances across all competitions, scoring once and providing one assist, but his total playing time stands at only 135 minutes.

That lack of involvement has prompted Real Madrid to reconsider their initial position. Mourinho is now understood to be open to Endrick leaving on loan, while a permanent departure could also be considered should an offer arrive that sufficiently reflects the club’s investment and the player’s potential.

For Real Madrid, a temporary move remains the preferred solution as a loan would allow Endrick to gain the regular first-team football he currently lacks while allowing the Spanish giants to retain control over his long-term future.

Suitors making different plans in Endrick chase

Manchester United have emerged as one of the clubs exploring a loan agreement. Benjamin Sesko’s injury has increased the need for another attacking option, and Endrick’s pace, explosiveness and ability to operate centrally make him an intriguing candidate.

A temporary move would also allow United to address an immediate problem without committing to a major transfer fee in January. The Brazilian could provide competition in attack while gaining valuable experience in a more demanding Premier League environment.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are considering a different route. The Gunners could explore a permanent deal if Viktor Gyokeres leaves the Emirates during the January window, potentially making Endrick part of a more substantial rebuild of their forward line. AC Milan are also monitoring the situation and are understood to favour a loan.

The Brazilian’s representatives are expected to hold discussions with interested clubs during the first half of December. The outcome of those talks could determine whether Real Madrid approve a loan or entertain a permanent transfer when the January window opens.

To stagnate or move?

Endrick’s situation is less about a loss of faith at Real Madrid and more about the danger of allowing elite potential to stagnate on the bench. At 20, another six months of sporadic appearances would do little for his development, particularly when his biggest requirement is consistent competitive football.

A loan to Manchester United could be particularly interesting. They need attacking depth immediately, while Endrick would receive an opportunity to prove that he can handle the physicality and intensity of English football. The downside is that Old Trafford is hardly the most forgiving environment for a young forward still searching for rhythm.

Arsenal’s potential permanent move would carry greater long-term appeal for Madrid only if the financial package is exceptional. Otherwise, retaining control through a loan makes far more sense. The key is playing time.

Endrick does not necessarily need to leave Madrid permanently; he simply needs somewhere that will trust him enough to play regularly. If Mourinho cannot provide that, a January loan should be viewed as a development opportunity rather than a failure.