AC Monza hike Gustavo Varela price amid Arsenal, Barcelona links

Serie A club AC Monza have raised the asking price to sell 21-year-old Portuguese striker Gustavo Varela next year.

According to a report by A Bola via Sport Witness, Arsenal and Barcelona are among the clubs interested in Gustavo Varela. The two European heavyweights are eager to reinforce their offensive units by signing a striker next year, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old AC Monza centre-forward.

Per A Bola, the Serie A club’s asking price has increased, as they want to recoup €40-50 million from Varela’s eventual departure, having previously valued him for €15 million, though they have no interest in cashing in on him anytime soon. Meanwhile, the youngster is also a target for Napoli, while Benfica will recoup 20% of the profit, having sold him for €2 million in the summer.

Who is Gustavo Varela?

Gustavo Varela has enjoyed a sudden rise in prominence since joining AC Monza from Benfica this past summer. The 21-year-old could not establish a foothold at his previous club and managed only 15 minutes of game time in his solitary appearance for Benfica. However, the summer switch to Monza may prove career-defining.

Varela has scored 11 goals and provided one assist in 10 outings for Monza thus far in the 2025/26 campaign, with nine strikes in Serie A making him the leader in the Capocannoniere race. The Portuguese striker will be instrumental in the club’s fortunes this term as they aim to avoid relegation from Serie A, with the Biancorossi currently 18th in the standings.

What next?

Gustavo Varela’s exploits have piqued the attention of Arsenal, with the North London club scouring the market for a striker. With Viktor Gyokeres struggling thus far in the 2026/27 season and yet to score a Premier League goal in six outings, the Gunners need an upgrade. Varela, with his age profile and proven productivity in his debut season with Monza, has emerged as a viable target.

As for Barcelona, despite signing Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal in a deadline-day move, Robert Lewandowski’s void in the final third remains unfilled. The reigning La Liga champions need a reliable striker who possesses the intelligent movement and physicality to become a long-term solution up front. Varela possesses those qualities, making him an enticing option for Barcelona.

However, Arsenal and Barcelona will face stiff competition for Varela’s signature, as recent reports have also linked him with Chelsea and Tottenham, plus several other bigwigs. The situation is exciting for Monza, as after setting a price tag of €40-50 million, they can extract maximum value if a bidding war ensues.