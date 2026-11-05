Tottenham establish contact for Youssouf Fofana move

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 27-year-old French midfielder Youssouf Fofana from AC Milan next summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Ficherio, Youssouf Fofana is also the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old AC Milan loanee.

Per Ficherio, Tottenham and Juventus have already taken the first step towards securing Fofana’s services, having established contact with AC Milan to explore the possibility of sealing a summer deal. Additionally, Sevilla are eager to keep the Frenchman at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium amid his exploits under Luis Garcia Plaza this season.

Youssouf Fofana and his career progression

Youssouf Fofana joined AC Milan from AS Monaco in August 2024 and has become a regular for the Rossoneri, though playing time diminished after an impressive debut campaign. The midfielder has made 88 appearances across two seasons, contributing 3 goals and 13 assists.

While these goal contributions were respectable for a holding midfielder, concerns lingered over whether he could impose himself in matches. Despite those questions, Fofana secured a loan move to Sevilla, where he has been pivotal in the team’s rise to sixth in La Liga standings, contributing 1 goal and 3 assists in eight league outings. His form has attracted interest from several elite clubs.

A man in demand

Youssouf Fofana has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is striking, as the Lilywhites reinforced their midfield by signing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali in the summer transfer window. Additionally, they are intent on keeping current players, including Lucas Bergvall. Unless they sell a midfielder, there is no room for a new signing, even though Fofana possesses the profile suited to English football.

Juventus signed Pape Matar Sarr on loan from Tottenham in the summer, while Douglas Luiz was reintegrated into the first-team squad. Both have been inconsistent this season, prompting the Bianconeri to seek a midfield reinforcement from the market. Fofana is already accustomed to Premier League standards, suggesting he may adapt quickly at the Allianz Stadium.

With Sevilla determined to retain a player who has become integral to their setup, the battle for his signature will intensify. For AC Milan, that is good news; the presence of multiple suitors will improve their negotiating position ahead of next year’s summer transfer window.