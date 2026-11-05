Leeds United have hope in Harvey Elliott chase, January deal eyed

Leeds United will attempt to sign 23-year-old English playmaker Harvey Elliott from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Accordig to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Valencia could terminate the loan agreement with Liverpool in the January transfer window, with Los Che already making preparations to cancel Harvey Elliott’s season-long deal. Additionally, the struggling 23-year-old playmaker has no future at Anfield.

Per Pete O’Rourke, Liverpool would prefer to cash in on Elliott and sell him to another Premier League club in the winter transfer window instead of sanctioning another loan exit for the Englishman. That has given encouragement to Leeds United, with the West Yorkshire outfit retaining their interest from the summer.

Harvey Elliott’s stalled progress and frustrations

Harvey Elliott has hit a brick wall and his progress has stalled over the past two seasons. Once considered a world-class prodigy after joining Liverpool from Fulham in July 2019, regular first-team football eluded the 23-year-old during Arne Slot’s tenure at Anfield. The situation deteriorated further during his ill-fated loan stint with Aston Villa, where opportunities never came his way.

Elliott managed only 277 minutes across 9 appearances for Villa, averaging just 30 minutes per outing. Unai Emery was reluctant to grant the Liverpool loanee meaningful playing time, with reports suggesting a conditional obligation clause within the loan deal influenced the reluctance to integrate him into the squad. Another temporary move followed in the summer, but the English playmaker’s spell with Valencia has yielded only 152 minutes of game time in six outings

What next for Elliott?

When Harvey Elliott joined Valencia, the move appeared logical, as the English playmaker seemed well-suited to Carlos Corberan’s tactical approach. However, after a dreadful start to the 2026/27 season, the Spaniard made way for Javier Aguirre, who does not view the Englishman as a key part of his plans. So, a January return to Liverpool appears to be on the cards.

Meanwhile, Leeds United’s long-standing interest is understandable, as Sean Longstaff reportedly faces an uncertain future at Elland after struggling for regular game time over the past 15 months. Additionally, the Whites need more creativity from central areas to complement Anton Stach’s skills out of possession and through ball progression.

Reports in the summer suggested Elliott was open to joining Leeds United, giving the West Yorkshire outfit hope in the battle for his signature. With Pete O’Rourke suggesting that Valencia are increasingly likely to terminate the English playmaker’s loan deal, a move across the Premier League appears to be on the cards due to Liverpool’s eagerness to sanction a permanent exit.