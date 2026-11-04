Liverpool will sanction Harvey Elliott sale if Valencia loan is cancelled.

Liverpool are prepared to sanction a permanent sale of Harvey Elliott in January if Valencia bring his troubled loan spell to an early end.

The 23-year-old has struggled badly since moving to Spain and is yet to start a La Liga match this season. With just 152 minutes of league football under his belt, there is now a growing expectation that Valencia will send him back to Anfield when the January window opens, as per Football Insider.

That would leave Elliott facing an uncertain future, but Liverpool’s position appears to be that there is no pathway back into the first team. The midfielder has already endured a difficult loan spell at Aston Villa last season and was hoping Valencia would provide an opportunity to rebuild his confidence and establish himself as a regular starter.

Instead, the situation has deteriorated further as Elliott was brought to Valencia by former West Brom manager Carlos Corberan, but Corberan and former chief executive Ron Gourlay have since left the club. Javier Aguirre has subsequently taken charge, yet the managerial change has done little to improve Elliott’s prospects. His current problems have also been compounded by a suspension after he was sent off for dissent during Valencia’s recent defeat to Villarreal.

Liverpool ready to cash in

Liverpool now view a permanent departure as the most realistic outcome should Elliott return from Spain as the Reds do not see a long-term future for the midfielder on Merseyside and would prefer to cash in before his contract expires in 2028. Valencia are currently struggling near the bottom of La Liga and are keen to reduce their wage commitments, making Elliott one of the players whose temporary stay could be brought to an early conclusion.

For Liverpool, however, his return would not represent a second chance. The club believe Elliott is too far down the midfield pecking order to force his way back into the squad. A successful spell in Spain was supposed to change that situation, but his lack of involvement has instead strengthened the case for a permanent transfer.

The key question is now whether another club will be willing to take a chance on a player whose development has stalled. Liverpool remain aware of Elliott’s talent and previous potential, but his current situation means they are unlikely to demand that he remains at Anfield.

No coming back for Elliott

Elliott’s situation is becoming increasingly difficult to recover from as at 23, he should be entering a period where regular first-team football is accelerating his development. Instead, another loan spell has produced fewer opportunities and another change of manager has left him fighting for relevance.

Liverpool’s willingness to sell is understandable as the club cannot keep sending a player out on loan indefinitely, particularly when there appears to be no obvious route back into the first team. The biggest challenge will be finding the right buyer as Elliott still possesses technical quality and creativity, but potential suitors will understandably question why he has struggled to establish himself at both Aston Villa and Valencia.

A return to Liverpool could therefore become a crossroads rather than a fresh beginning. If Valencia cancel the loan, the Reds’ priority should be finding Elliott a permanent home where he can play consistently and rebuild his confidence. For the player, that may ultimately be more valuable than another temporary move.