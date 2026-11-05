Arsenal line up move for Kai Urban

Arsenal are keen on acquiring the services of Rangers’ 15-year-old defensive sensation Kai Urban.

Arsenal are targeting 15-year-old Rangers right-back Kai Urban for their academy, according to a report by Football Insider. The teenager is regarded as one of Rangers’ brightest academy prospects, having impressed with his development at the Scottish club.

The young defender is an athletic full-back who has regularly represented Scotland at Under-15 level. He was among three Rangers youngsters selected to represent Scotland at the inaugural Under-15 World Cup last month.

Arsenal are now exploring the possibility of bringing him to England as they look to strengthen their youth ranks with some of the best emerging talents across the UK. The North London club believe Urban has the potential to develop into a Premier League player, although convincing him to leave his boyhood club will be difficult.

Rangers have invested heavily in developing young players over the years, with Findlay Curtis and Bailey Rice attracting widespread interest. The Scottish Premiership giants consider Urban another prospect capable of making the step towards senior football. However, Arsenal’s interest threatens the Gers’ retention plans for the teenager’s development.

Arsenal could use Hale End pathway to attract Kai Urban

Arsenal’s academy has become an increasingly attractive destination for young footballers, with several graduates establishing themselves in Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad. Bukayo Saka remains the standout example of the pathway available at Hale End, having developed into one of the Premier League’s leading attackers.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, who recently chose to remain at the North London club amid his links with Manchester United, and Max Dowman, coincidentally linked with Rangers, have also emerged from the academy and become part of the senior setup.

That track record could strengthen Arsenal’s pitch to Urban, who would be joining a club with a clear recent history of promoting young players into the first team. His progress at international youth level and his growing reputation in Scotland align with the profile of prospects Arsenal targets early in their development.

For Rangers, losing a highly rated academy prospect would be an unwelcome setback. The Scottish giants will be keen to retain a player they believe has considerable potential, but the Gunners’ interest could make that increasingly difficult.