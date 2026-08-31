Myles Lewis-Skelly unwilling to leave Arsenal amid Manchester United links

Manchester United have suffered a significant blow in their pursuit of Arsenal teenage defensive sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly.

According to a report from Football Insider, Myles Lewis-Skelly has no intention of leaving Arsenal this summer despite continued interest from Manchester United, with the teenager increasingly convinced about his future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Red Devils have explored the possibility of signing the 19-year-old during the closing stages of the transfer window, having been alerted to his potential availability earlier in the summer. However, the England international is expected to remain at Arsenal after receiving a strong vote of confidence from Mikel Arteta.

Lewis-Skelly endured a difficult spell last season when his involvement in the Arsenal first team dropped significantly. That raised questions over whether the versatile academy graduate could consider leaving in search of more regular football.

His situation has changed considerably since then. Lewis-Skelly has started Arsenal’s first two matches of the new campaign. The Englishman was a constant feature in their midfield towards the end of last season and even started the UEFA Champions League final.

His recent involvement has reinforced his belief that he remains an important part of Arteta’s plans. Regular first-team football is understood to be crucial to Lewis-Skelly’s thinking. As long as he continues to receive opportunities, the youngster has no desire to seek a move elsewhere.

Manchester United won’t be able to sign Lewis-Skelly

That represents a significant blow for Manchester United, who had identified the Arsenal academy graduate as a potential solution to multiple problems within their squad.

Manchester United are searching for another left-back and have also shown interest in Ian Maatse. The urgency has particularly emerged due to Luke Shaw’s injury history, which makes it difficult to rely solely on him for the position. Patrick Dorgu has also increasingly been deployed higher up the pitch as a winger, leaving the Red Devils short of natural options at left-back.

Lewis-Skelly could have addressed that issue while also providing additional depth in midfield. His ability to operate in a double pivot, combined with his passing range and technical quality, would have made him an attractive option for Manchester United.

However, the player himself is not pushing for a move. Arsenal are equally unwilling to facilitate his departure, while Manchester United’s financial position makes a major deal particularly difficult to complete before the deadline.