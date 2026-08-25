Manchester United yet to give up on Myles Lewis-Skelly

Manchester United may continue to garner hopes of signing 19-year-old English international Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal this summer.

According to a report by The Sun, Myles Lewis-Skelly remains the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile footballer who can beef up the left-back and midfield options in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old Arsenal wonderkid.

Per The Sun, Manchester United still hope to persuade Arsenal to sell the teenager in the final days of the summer transfer window. However, with the North London club still valuing the Englishman at £50 million, United’s reluctance to pay the sum has driven the confidence within the Emirates.

How has Myles Lewis-Skelly fared at Arsenal so far?

Myles Lewis-Skelly broke into Arsenal’s first team during the 2024/25 season, establishing himself as one of the most promising young prospects in the Premier League. Born in London, he rose through the ranks at the North London club before becoming a first-team regular.

However, the 19-year-old saw his involvement reduce in the 2025/26 season, as he started only five games in the Premier League, though he usurped Martin Zubimendi as a first-choice starter towards the end of the campaign. Meanwhile, Lewis-Skelly’s exploits have also earned him his international bow, and he has represented England six times, while his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Why are Manchester United interested?

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest reflects the need for midfield depth. Despite signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans and nearing completion of the Carlos Baleba deal, Lewis-Skelly fills a further gap, with Kobbie Mainoo the only other central midfield option available to Michael Carrick.

Additionally, Manchester United are scouring the market for a left-back. Luke Shaw remains the only specialist left-back in Carrick’s squad, as Patrick Dorgu transitions into a more advanced role. His versatility makes Lewis-Skelly an attractive target, as he can operate as a left-back or midfielder, addressing Manchester United’s dual need in defence and midfield

However, reports throughout this year have asserted that Arsenal would not cash in on the English international, a stance The Sun has now corroborated. Arsenal’s firm stance leaves Manchester United with few options as the transfer window enters its final stretch.