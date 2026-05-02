Crystal Palace rival Aston Villa for Bailey Rice, face Nottingham Forest threat

Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace are engaged in a competitive battle to sign Rangers midfielder Bailey Rice this summer, with the Tricky Trees initiating direct talks for the 19-year-old Scottish prodigy.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Rangers wonderkid Bailey Rice is attracting significant interest from multiple Premier League clubs. Crystal Palace are actively monitoring the teenager, while Aston Villa have been tracking him for an extended period. However, Nottingham Forest have emerged as the front-runners after moving to initiate formal talks over a summer transfer deal for the Scottish midfielder.

Who is Bailey Rice?

Bailey Rice is the latest emerging talent from Scottish football. The 19-year-old holding midfielder started his youth career with Motherwell before joining Rangers in July 2022. Since arriving at Ibrox, he has progressed rapidly through the club’s academy system and has already broken into the senior squad, demonstrating the kind of trajectory that attracts top-flight attention.

The Scottish youth international has made 16 appearances for Rangers, accumulating nearly 500 minutes of first-team football. His consistent development has not escaped the notice of ambitious Premier League operators. Multiple clubs, including Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest, view him as a prospect capable of strengthening their midfield depth.

Why do Premier League clubs want Bailey Rice transfer?

Nottingham Forest’s motivation is clear: the Tricky Trees need a young holding midfielder with long-term potential amid uncertainty surrounding Elliot Anderson’s future. The English international is a target for several elite clubs, including Manchester City and Manchester United. Securing Rice would provide a succession plan for Forest’s midfield.

Aston Villa’s pursuit makes tactical sense given their current circumstances. The Villans require a versatile midfielder for depth, particularly with Boubacar Kamara struggling with recurring fitness problems over the past two seasons. Additionally, Ross Barkley’s future remains uncertain, and John McGinn is approaching the twilight of his prime years. With Douglas Luiz’s long-term status beyond 2025/26 unclear, a young holding midfielder provides valuable insurance.

Crystal Palace’s interest stems from their own midfield vulnerability. Adam Wharton, identified as a future cornerstone, is a coveted target for European bigwigs, with recent reports suggesting Liverpool are in advanced discussions for a summer deal. Securing Rice would bolster their options if Wharton departs.

With Nottingham Forest having taken the initiative in negotiations, both Aston Villa and Crystal Palace must accelerate their efforts to avoid missing out on the Scottish prospect. The race remains competitive, but Forest’s head start in direct talks presents a significant advantage in the battle for Rice’s signature.