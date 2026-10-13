Arsenal undecided on Max Dowman future amid Celtic, Rangers links

Arsenal have yet to decide whether to allow Max Dowman to leave on loan in January, as the teenager is central to Mikel Arteta’s squad plans.

According to Football Insider, Dowman’s potential loan move in January will depend on several factors, including whether the club believes he can add value to Arteta’s squad during the second half of the season. Several clubs are interested in the 16-year-old wonderkid, and Football Insider reports the Gunners remain undecided, with injuries to key attackers potentially influencing their decision.

Max Dowman is widely considered one of the best academy products to emerge from Arsenal and England. After enjoying a breakthrough campaign last season, the teenager became the youngest-ever goalscorer in Premier League history. He also holds records as the youngest player to make a full debut and the second-youngest player to feature in a league match.

Arsenal are managing his development cautiously and are establishing a development pathway that will support his progress in the best possible way. The teenager is expected to play more minutes as part of Arteta’s squad than he did last season, although there has been speculation that a temporary exit in January could further aid his development.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Arsenal have an agreement with Dowman to tie him down to a professional contract as soon as he turns 17, which will happen on December 31, one day before the January transfer window opens. The club remain undecided over whether to send him on a temporary move, as multiple factors could affect their decision-making.

Will Arsenal send Max Dowman on loan?

As many as 12 clubs are interested in acquiring him on loan in January, highlighting how highly the teenager is currently regarded. Those clubs include Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, with the latter viewed as a strong potential destination and already preparing to approach.

Several other clubs could challenge Rangers for his signature, particularly Celtic, although any departure will depend entirely on Arsenal. The Premier League champions are keen to establish the correct pathway for Dowman’s development and are considering a temporary spell that would provide the attacking talent with regular minutes during the second half of the season.

The club’s indecision over a loan move is partly due to the possibility that Dowman could play a key role in Arteta’s plans. For now, his appearances have been limited to substitute cameos and starts in cup games, although that could change if Arsenal suffer key injuries between now and January.

Should Arsenal have several players unavailable, they may decide against sanctioning a loan move for the 16-year-old during the winter window.