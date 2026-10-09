Rangers considering January loan move for Max Dowman

Rangers are considering a loan move for Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman, with the Scottish side weighing up whether to send him out temporarily.

According to a report by Football Insider, Rangers have a strong interest in Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman and are now planning a loan approach ahead of the January transfer window. The Gunners view Dowman as part of their plans for this season and beyond, so any temporary move would only be sanctioned if there were strong guarantees of regular game time.

Mikel Arteta is managing Max Dowman’s early career carefully and is not willing to take unnecessary risks with him, including sending him out on loan without the right conditions. The teenager is set to sign a professional contract once he turns 17 on December 31, which means he could leave on loan after that point, just one day before the January window opens.

Dowman has already broken several records since breaking into the senior squad, with 15 appearances to his name. The 16-year-old Arsenal wonderkid already holds a major league record after becoming the club’s youngest-ever starter at 15 years and 302 days, while Ethan Nwaneri remains the youngest player ever to appear in an English top-flight match.

Dowman is also the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, having netted Arsenal’s second goal against Everton in March at the age of 16 years and 73 days. Although the teenage attacking sensation is a permanent member of Arteta’s first-team squad, he is still not getting regular game time.

Rangers to pursue a loan deal

Rangers are reportedly interested in Dowman, alongside Celtic, and a loan option ahead of January. The Scottish club are now strongly considering whether to approach Arsenal about a temporary deal for the teenager.

Arsenal and Arteta remain extremely cautious about any possible loan exit, because the manager still sees Dowman as important to his current plans. The North London club are also reportedly planning to sign a new left winger in January, which may not affect Dowman in his natural right-wing role, but could require some reshuffling in the squad.

Most importantly, Arteta would only approve a loan exit if the conditions were ideal. He would want guarantees that Dowman would play regularly at Ibrox, and if Rangers cannot provide that level of assurance, Arsenal would rather keep him in the senior setup at the Emirates. Overall, Rangers are only exploring the idea of taking Dowman on loan, and any move would need final approval from Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.