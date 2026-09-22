Celtic, Rangers among 12 clubs to target January loan move for Max Dowman

Celtic and Rangers are among a dozen clubs chasing Max Dowman on loan, as Arsenal may be open to the possibility of a temporary departure.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal could consider sending young Max Dowman out on loan if regular first-team opportunities become essential for his development. If Mikel Arteta approves a temporary move, at least a dozen clubs could show interest, including Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

Max Dowman is a player Arsenal are managing carefully, and they are expected to be very particular about his development. The teenager is already regarded as a major star of the future, and he is receiving regular opportunities under Arteta in the first team.

The 16-year-old Arsenal wonderkid already holds a key league record after becoming the youngest-ever starter for the club at the age of 15 years and 302 days. Ethan Nwaneri holds the record for the youngest player ever to appear in an English top-flight match, while Dowman is second on that list.

Dowman is also the youngest-ever goalscorer in the Premier League, after scoring Arsenal’s second goal against Everton in March at the age of 16 years and 73 days. Although the teenage attacking sensation is a permanent member of Arteta’s first-team squad, he still cannot get regular game time.

Could Arsenal loan out Max Dowman?

Arteta may feel the need to give Dowman more consistent minutes in the coming period to aid his development. A departure would not necessarily be about adding a competitive edge, but about giving him experience in a different environment and more playing time than he is likely to receive with Arsenal this season.

Celtic and Rangers are among the clubs reportedly keen to land Dowman, with several others thought to be from the English top flight. The Scottish giants could be an attractive destination because they can offer Arsenal and Dowman the guarantee of regular first-team football.

Arsenal could sanction a temporary move, but they have not yet confirmed that they intend to do so. They may hold talks with clubs including Celtic and Rangers to finalise such a move, with the player’s development remaining the priority above everything else.