Rangers could miss out on Max Dowman as competition emerges

Rangers suffer a blow in their pursuit of Arsenal attacking sensation Max Dowman as English clubs push for his signature.

Rangers are targeting Arsenal prospect Max Dowman on loan in January, according to Football Insider, with the 16-year-old prodigy’s future dependent on renewed professional terms and Arsenal’s willingness to grant a temporary exit from the Emirates.

The Ibrox club believe Dowman could benefit from regular competitive minutes and see a loan move as an opportunity to bring one of English football’s most exciting young talents to Scotland.

However, English clubs are understood to be tracking him, and several could enter the race if Arsenal make him available, potentially giving domestic suitors an advantage over Rangers, particularly if the North London club prefer a destination that allows Dowman to continue adapting to senior football’s demands in England.

Rangers are waiting to discover whether the Gunners will sanction a temporary departure before deciding how to proceed. While they remain strong admirers of the attacking midfielder, the Scottish club may have to explore alternative targets if competition becomes too difficult to overcome.

Dowman has been part of Arsenal’s first-team setup since the summer of 2025 and has already made 15 senior appearances, registering three goals and an assist. Primarily an attacking midfielder, he can also play on either flank, giving him the versatility to fit into different attacking systems.

Arsenal could still decide against a loan move

However, opportunities have been limited this season. Dowman has played just nine minutes of Premier League football and featured in only four matches across all competitions. A loan to Rangers could address both concerns, offering Dowman senior competition outside Arsenal’s crowded attacking room while providing the Ibrox club with the depth they seek in attacking areas.

Despite his limited involvement, Arsenal continue to view the teenager as an important part of Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans. The North London club are not believed to have major concerns about his development pathway, even with considerable competition for attacking places in the senior squad.

Arteta has acknowledged that Arsenal could consider a January loan, but only if they believe it would offer Dowman a better environment for his development than remaining at the Emirates.