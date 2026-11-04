Unai Emery pushing Aston Villa to sign Gavi

Unai Emery is eager for Aston Villa to explore a move for Gavi, the Barcelona midfielder suffering from limited game time under Hansi Flick this season.

As reported by Fichajes, Unai Emery may be sensing an opportunity in the market with the promise of a prominent role in Birmingham.

Gavi is widely considered one of the best products of La Masia over the recent period, and he has successfully made his mark at club and international level. At 22, the Barcelona playmaker is versatile enough to feature in various roles, he has been deployed as a false nine on multiple occasions.

He predominantly features as a midfielder, either in a double pivot or as an attacking midfielder, offering plenty of ideas to his manager. However, injuries have played a major role in his career, often sidelining him with major issues. Flick has rarely selected Gavi this season.

Apart from two starts in four La Liga games, Gavi has played in four Champions League encounters so far, all as a substitute. This lack of game time has created speculation surrounding his future, with suggestions that clubs are lining up moves. Recent reports point to Liverpool showing an interest, and now Aston Villa are keen.

Unai Emery’s overture

Unai Emery is expected to push for the signing of Gavi, given his alarming situation at Barcelona. The reigning La Liga champions stand to benefit financially from a sale, as Gavi is a homegrown prospect and any proceeds will register as total profit, bolstering their transfer budget.

The prospect of a regular first-team role under Emery, rather than rotation at the Catalan club, could appeal to the young midfielder. Aston Villa are in the market for midfield reinforcements, with Galatasaray’s Gabriel Sara recently emerging as a target, and Gavi now cropping up as an option. Aston Villa’s capacity to finance such a move remains unclear.

Barcelona unlikely to consider Gavi departure

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are not considering parting ways with Gavi at this point. The story instead points out that Alejandro Balde could be the more likely exit from the club in the January transfer window.

Barcelona regard Gavi as central to their plans, and despite reports in the summer of a potential sale, the club are nowhere near considering the idea. Gavi is contracted until 2030, and the Blaugrana have shown no appetite for a sale.