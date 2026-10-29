Liverpool line up Gavi move to replace Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool may turn to 22-year-old Spanish international Gavi from Barcelona next year if Alexis Mac Allister calls time on his spell at Anfield.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Gavi is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Barcelona prospect.

Per Fichajes, the young midfielder faces an uncertain future at the Catalan club, and they will “face a significant decision if the English interest translates into a financial offer” in next summer’s transfer window. That gives Liverpool a decent chance of landing the Spaniard ahead of the 2027/28 season.

Gavi and his Barcelona journey so far

Gavi has established himself as one of the world’s best young prospects since breaking into the first-team squad at FC Barcelona. The 22-year-old began his youth career with Real Betis before joining Barcelona in July 2015, subsequently rising through the ranks in La Masia before breaking into the first-team squad.

The Spanish midfielder made his senior bow at the onset of the 2021/22 season, and he has been a regular in the middle of the park for Barcelona whenever he has been fit and available, making 173 appearances thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 18 assists. However, persistent fitness issues have blighted his progress in the last few years, and similar issues have restricted him to only 191 minutes of game time in seven outings this term.

What next?

Despite the persistent fitness issues, Gavi’s stock remains high. Reports in the summer transfer window linked the Spaniard with several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United. However, the youngster remained committed to Barcelona, though his future is now uncertain after irregular game time this season. That gives an opportunity for Liverpool to pounce.

Alexis Mac Allister is unsettled at the Merseyside club, as talks between the two parties over a new contract have not progressed. With a departure next summer possible, Liverpool must consider their options, and Gavi has emerged as a credible option, as his goalscoring ability and athleticism closely resemble Mac Allister’s style of play.

With Liverpool set to enter the market for a midfielder next year, getting the opportunity to resurrect his fortunes by becoming a regular for a club competing for trophies may be an appealing prospect for the Spanish midfielder. Whether a summer approach materialises will hinge on Liverpool’s formal pursuit and Barcelona’s willingness to negotiate.