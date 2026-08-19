Gavi ready to snub Manchester United amid emerging links

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has no interest in joining Manchester United this summer due to his unwavering commitment to the reigning La Liga champions.

According to a report by Jeremy Cross on the Daily Mirror, Gavi is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Barcelona prospect.

Per Jeremy Cross, Manchester United had no qualms about paying Barcelona’s asking price of £35 million. However, the report asserts that the Spaniard has “made it clear he wants to remain with the Spanish champions – and has no interest in joining United” in the coming weeks.

Gavi and his Barcelona journey so far

Gavi has established himself as one of the world’s best young prospects since breaking into the first-team squad at FC Barcelona. The 22-year-old began his youth career with Real Betis before joining Barcelona in July 2015, subsequently rising through the ranks in La Masia before breaking into the first-team squad.

The Spanish midfielder made his senior bow at the onset of the 2021/22 season, and he has been a regular in the middle of the park for Barcelona whenever he has been fit and available, making 166 appearances thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 18 assists. However, persistent fitness issues have blighted his progress in the last few years, and he returned from a knee injury midway through the 2025/26 campaign. Nevertheless, his stock in the market remains high.

What next?

Reports in recent years have linked Gavi with several high-profile clubs, including Chelsea. Manchester United’s interest has been understandable, as they have been combing the market for a versatile midfielder to complete their midfield revamp. While Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have arrived from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively, they needed another signing.

Casemiro’s departure as a free agent and Manuel Ugarte’s absence due to a long-term knee injury have left Manchester United with only three midfielders. So, they have shown interest in several players, and Gavi, with his ability to play as a box-to-box midfielder and a holding midfielder, emerged as a viable target.

Reports earlier this year suggested that Barcelona could consider selling the Spaniard in the ongoing transfer window. However, with the homegrown prospect committed to the Blaugrana, Manchester United must look elsewhere. That may not be an issue, as recent reports have claimed that the Red Devils are closing in on signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion.