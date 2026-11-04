Luis Enrique wants PSG to sign Kobbie Mainoo to replace Fabian Ruiz

Luis Enrique has identified 21-year-old Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Kobbie Mainoo is the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain, with Luis Enrique the driving force behind a move. The Ligue 1 champions are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Manchester United whizkid.

Per Fichajes, the reigning Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders are planning for life after Fabian Ruiz, who despite finishing in the top 10 of the 2026 Ballon d’Or list, faces an uncertain future at Parc des Princes. Luis Enrique has thus identified the Englishman as his top priority, hoping to take advantage of Manchester United’s struggles this season to prise him away from Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo and his Manchester United journey so far

Kobbie Mainoo has been one of the world’s most promising young midfielders since breaking into the first-team squad at Manchester United. However, the 21-year-old has already experienced many highs and lows in his young career, having gone from being a regular under Erik ten Hag to a backup option for Ruben Amorim to a first-choice starter under Michael Carrick, having been in and out of the starting lineup in the last 24 months.

The English midfield prospect has made over 100 appearances for Manchester United thus far while chipping in with eight goals and six assists. However, fitness issues at the onset of the 2026/27 season have restricted the youngster to 657 minutes of game time in ten outings, forcing him to miss four games. Meanwhile, despite the highs and lows at personal and club levels, Mainoo’s popularity in the market remains high.

Explaining PSG’s interest

Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Kobbie Mainoo is understandable. While Luis Enrique has several midfielders in his squad, Fabian Ruiz is on the wrong side of 30. Additionally, recent reports have suggested that the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner is likely to return to La Liga soon.

So, it is hardly surprising that the Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders are planning for life after the Spanish midfielder. Mainoo, with his ability to carry the ball forward and hold off opponents with his physicality, mirrors Ruiz’s style of play, and he has the penchant for contribution in the final third. So, while midfielders like Fermin Lopez are also on PSG’s wishlist, the Englishman remains a credible option.

Meanwhile, PSG may not be alone in the battle for Mainoo’s signature, as reports in recent months have also linked the English international with Real Madrid. However, convincing Manchester United to cash in on the academy graduate remains a tall order, per Fichajes, and a deal is unlikely to materialise unless PSG can lure the player and the club towards talks.