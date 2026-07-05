Real Madrid eyeing summer move for Kobbie Mainoo, deal difficult

Real Madrid are keeping a close watch on 21-year-old Manchester United midfield prospect Kobbie Mainoo over a possible summer move.

Real Madrid have continued their search for a long-term solution in the centre of the pitch despite choosing not to pursue Enzo Fernandez, although any potential deal for Kobbie Mainoo is expected to be extremely difficult to complete.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Merengues have identified the England international as one of the standout young midfielders in Europe and believe he has the qualities to become a cornerstone of their squad for years to come.

Real Madrid are understood to be planning for the future following the departures and ageing of several experienced midfielders in recent years. While the Spanish giants still boast impressive options, they are believed to be looking for another technically-gifted player who can dictate the tempo, move the ball forward, and thrive under pressure. Mainoo fits that profile perfectly.

The 21-year-old has already established himself as one of Manchester United’s brightest academy graduates. Calm in possession, intelligent with his movement and mature beyond his years, the midfielder has become an important member of the first-team setup at Old Trafford despite his young age. However, convincing Manchester United to sanction his departure would represent a huge challenge for the Spanish club.

Manchester United want to keep Mainoo

The Premier League giants regard Mainoo as a vital part of their long-term project and have little interest in allowing one of their most promising homegrown talents to leave. Reports suggest United would only consider a sale if an extraordinary offer were made, with the club expected to demand a fee well above what Real Madrid currently considers reasonable.

Financially, that valuation gap could prove the biggest obstacle to any negotiations. Real Madrid are known for carefully managing their transfer spending despite investing heavily in elite young talent in recent seasons. Unless United soften their stance or Mainoo’s contractual situation changes, Real Madrid is unlikely to match the English club’s asking price.

For now, the interest appears to be part of Real Madrid’s thinking process rather than an imminent move. Manchester United, meanwhile, remain determined to build their midfield around the England international.

His composure, defensive awareness and ability to carry the ball through midfield have made him one of the club’s most valuable young assets, and there is little indication they are prepared to entertain offers this summer. While Real Madrid’s admiration is genuine, completing a transfer appears highly unlikely at this stage.