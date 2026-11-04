Leeds United must wait until next summer to sign Miguel Sierra

Leeds United could have to wait until next summer to sign 22-year-old Spanish winger Miguel Sierra from La Liga club Sevilla.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Miguel Sierra is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker next year, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Sevilla winger.

However, per Pete O’Rourke, the possibility of a move to Elland Road in January is “increasingly unlikely” for Sierra. The Spaniard has a release clause worth £16 million in his contract with Sevilla, and the Andalusian outfit will only let him leave midway through the 2026/27 season if prospective suitors trigger that clause.

Who is Miguel Sierra?

Miguel Sierra is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Granada, the 22-year-old winger spent his formative years in his hometown before joining Real Aviles. However, he has enjoyed his breakthrough as a senior footballer during his stint with Sevilla, having already made 13 appearances for Los Nervionenses while chipping in with 2 goals and 1 assist.

Sierra began the 2026/27 season in impressive form, scoring two goals and providing one assist in eight La Liga outings before an untimely shoulder injury rendered him unavailable. Meanwhile, the Spanish winger’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move away from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium may be on the cards next year.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Leeds United’s interest in Miguel Sierra is understandable. The Whites are scouring the market for a versatile attacker as they remodel their offensive unit next year. A January approach may be possible, as recent reports have linked Daniel James with a winter move away from Elland Road.

So, the West Yorkshire outfit must pursue a productive winger, with Sierra emerging as a viable target. The Spaniard’s break of pace and passing ability make him the ideal candidate for Daniel Farke’s system, and his ability to reprise multiple attacking roles adds to his appeal.

However, a mid-season deal is unlikely unless Leeds trigger Sierra’s £16 million release clause, leaving a summer approach as the Whites’ most realistic option. The Spanish winger will be in the treatment room for multiple weeks and will only return next year.