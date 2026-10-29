Leeds United ready to pay €20 million to sign Miguel Sierra

Leeds United are continuing to explore attacking options for their next transfer window, with a promising young winger in Spain emerging as a potential target.

According to Fichajes, the Premier League club are prepared to trigger Miguel Sierra’s €20 million release clause, although the 22-year-old’s current injury situation could complicate any move. The Sevilla winger is recovering from shoulder surgery and his availability will depend heavily on how rehabilitation progresses.

Sierra’s performances at the beginning of the season have helped transform his profile. The winger has made an impression in La Liga and attracted interest from outside Spain, with Leeds now assessing whether he could fit into their long-term plans. Sevilla renewed his contract in April 2026 until June 2029, but the agreement contains a €20 million release clause that gives interested clubs a clear route to securing his services.

Injury creates major question over Leeds move

The financial equation makes Sierra an intriguing proposition for Leeds. His market value has risen sharply, moving from just €300,000 to €7 million according to Transfermarkt’s October assessment. That figure is not the same as his potential transfer cost, however. Leeds would need to meet the €20 million clause to force the issue, making the player’s physical condition an important part of their decision-making.

Sevilla confirmed on October 17 that Sierra had undergone surgery following an acromioclavicular dislocation in his right shoulder. The club said he had begun rehabilitation but did not provide a definitive return date. That uncertainty could be particularly relevant if Leeds are considering a January move.

Paying the full clause for a player who may not immediately be available would require the club to take a longer-term view of the investment. There is also a tactical reason for Leeds to remain interested as Sierra’s ability to operate in wide areas would give them another attacking option and potentially provide greater competition for places in the final third. At 22, he also fits the profile of a player who could develop further rather than simply serve as short-term cover.

Leeds have a decision to make

The €20 million clause makes this a relatively straightforward transfer financially, but the injury changes the calculation considerably. Leeds would not simply be buying a winger; they would be investing in a player whose immediate contribution remains uncertain. That does not necessarily make Sierra a poor target.

His rapid rise in value suggests Sevilla have uncovered a player whose reputation is moving quickly, and waiting until he is fully fit could bring more competition. Leeds therefore have to decide whether to take the risk now or wait for clearer evidence of his recovery. If they believe his early-season performances reflect his true level, triggering the clause could prove worthwhile. But with no firm return date established, caution may ultimately be just as important as ambition.