Manchester United run rule over Daniel Svensson, Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham, Serhou Guirassy

Manchester United are interested in Daniel Svensson, Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham, and Serhou Guirassy from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Manchester United dispatched scouts to watch Daniel Svensson, Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham, and Serhou Guirassy in Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich. Among those, Nmecha, Bellingham, and Guirassy are long-term targets for the Premier League club.

Explaining Manchester United’s interest in the quartet

Manchester United will pursue a striker in the January transfer window, as Joshua Zirkzee does not feature in Michael Carrick’s plans. The Dutch attacker has managed only 179 minutes of game time in nine outings this season. So, with Benjamin Sesko struggling with a shin injury, the Red Devils need a new striker who can be a top-notch alternative to the Slovenian striker.

Serhou Guirassy has thus emerged as a viable target, as he has been a prolific contributor in the final third since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfB Stuttgart in July 2024. The experienced striker has been in fine form this term, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 13 outings thus far.

Meanwhile, the left-back spot has been an area of concern for Manchester United. Luke Shaw is the only specialist left-back in Michael Carrick’s squad, with Patrick Dorgu transitioning into a winger this year. Several candidates have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, and Svensson, who has eight goals and seven assists in 80 appearances for Dortmund, has shown the productivity to become a top target for the Premier League club.

As for Felix Nmecha and Jobe Bellingham, both Borussia Dortmund midfielders have been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time, and they wanted to sign the former in the summer. However, the continued interest in the duo is somewhat surprising after they overhauled their midfield unit in the most recent transfer window.

However, Youri Tielemans will turn 30 next year, and he has shown a lack of mobility that Nmecha and Bellingham can provide in the middle of the park. Both Borussia Dortmund midfielders have also produced reasonable returns in the middle of the park, meaning they can add solidity and productivity from the central areas. However, a move for either player will remain contingent on the state of the midfield unit and Bruno Fernandes’s future.

With Manchester United firming up their interest in the quartet by scouting them in a big game against Bayern Munich this past weekend, an approach from the club represents the next stage of their pursuit.