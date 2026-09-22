Manchester United target January move for Serhou Guirassy

Manchester United are plotting a winter raid on Borussia Dortmund for their star striker Serhou Guirassy.

Manchester United are monitoring Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been on Manchester United’s radar for several years and was considered by the club in 2023, when they were searching for attacking reinforcements before ultimately signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Guirassy was committed to joining Stuttgart permanently at the time, meaning United did not pursue the Guinea international. He subsequently enjoyed an outstanding spell in Germany, eventually earning a €17.5 million move to Borussia Dortmund in 2024.

The 30-year-old has continued to justify that investment, scoring 64 goals in 102 appearances for the Bundesliga club. His record has made him one of the most prolific forwards in Germany and ensured that Premier League interest has continued.

Tottenham and Chelsea were both understood to have shown interest during the summer, while Arsenal have also admired the striker for some time. Manchester United, however, are now keeping a particularly close eye on his situation as they consider how their attack could develop.

Why Manchester United could push for Guirassy in January

The Red Devils remain committed to Benjamin Sesko, who is an important part of their plans. However, the Slovenian striker is still developing and has yet to establish himself as an undisputed starter due to his fitness issues.

That has encouraged United to assess more experienced alternatives, particularly with Joshua Zirkzee’s future uncertain after they tried selling him in the summer. Guirassy could provide a different option through his experience, physical presence and proven goalscoring record.

The Borussia Dortmund forward has also made an excellent start to the current campaign. He has registered four goals and two assists in his opening six appearances across all competitions, helping Dortmund move to the top of the Bundesliga standings.

His form is likely to attract even more attention ahead of January, although any deal would face significant obstacles. Borussia Dortmund have no desire to weaken a squad they believe can challenge for the Bundesliga title, and Guirassy remains an important part of their plans.

However, the striker has less than two years remaining on his current contract, which could eventually force the German club to consider their options. For Manchester United, that situation could make Guirassy an interesting target, but it is unlikely to result in a straightforward deal.

Any January approach would require a significant financial commitment, particularly given Dortmund’s ambitions and the striker’s importance to their attack. United have not yet decided to make a formal move, with the club continuing to monitor several attacking targets before determining their priorities.