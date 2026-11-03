Liverpool well-placed to sign Lamine Camara in January

Liverpool are increasingly well placed to sign AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara in January, with the Senegal international’s future once again pointing towards a move to the Premier League.

A report by Football Insider states that AS Monaco are now willing to negotiate a potential sale of the 22-year-old, while Camara is also open to the possibility of leaving the Ligue 1 club. That combination has put Liverpool in a strong position as they assess options to strengthen their midfield during the winter window.

The Reds were heavily linked with Camara during the summer, but Chelsea ultimately came closest to securing his signature. The West London club had a deal worth around £47 million in place before Monaco pulled the plug on deadline day. That decision left Camara in France, but the circumstances surrounding his future have changed considerably.

Liverpool have continued monitoring the midfielder since the summer and are now regarded as the club best positioned to take advantage of Monaco’s willingness to negotiate. Andoni Iraola’s side are looking to add a holding midfielder, with Camara considered one of their leading options. His performances have done little to weaken that interest, either.

Monaco set price

Monaco’s decision to retain Camara during the summer was partly influenced by their expectation that Folarin Balogun would leave the club. With Balogun’s proposed move to Everton also collapsing, the Ligue 1 club ended up keeping both players.

They are still looking to generate significant revenue from player sales, however, and Camara remains one of their most valuable assets. As things stand, Monaco have not reduced their valuation following the failed Chelsea transfer and a fee of around £50 million is expected to be required to convince the club to sanction his departure in January.

That represents a significant investment for Liverpool, but the Reds have a clear opportunity after Chelsea stepped away from the race. Camara’s profile also makes him an attractive option. He combines physical strength with technical quality and has established himself as a player capable of operating at the highest level.

Liverpool are considering several midfield targets, but Camara’s availability could make him one of the most realistic options. With both the player and club understood to be open to negotiations, the Reds have already cleared one of the biggest obstacles. If they can agree on the financial terms, Camara could finally make the move to England that came so close to happening in the summer.

For Monaco, meanwhile, the January window offers another opportunity to cash in on a midfielder whose value remains high. For Liverpool, it could represent the chance to land a player they have been tracking for several months.

A strong position of envy

Liverpool’s position here is stronger than it might initially appear and the biggest advantage is not simply their interest in Camara, but the fact that the circumstances around the player have changed since the summer. The £50 million price tag is still substantial, particularly for a player who has only recently established himself at the highest level.

But Camara’s durability and physical profile make him an interesting fit for English football. The risk is that Monaco know they hold a valuable asset and have little reason to accept a bargain. Liverpool will therefore have to decide whether Camara is worth committing a sizeable portion of their January budget to.

If the Reds genuinely regard central midfield as a priority, this is a deal that makes sense. Liverpool now have the opportunity to turn long-standing interest into a January signing.