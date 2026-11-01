Chelsea move on from Lamine Camara, January approach unlikely

Chelsea are unlikely to revive their pursuit of AS Monaco midfield mainstay Lamine Camara in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea have abandoned their pursuit of Lamine Camara after missing out on the AS Monaco midfielder in the summer, with Alex Scott now emerging as their preferred target ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Blues have decided against reviving their interest in the 22-year-old Senegal international, despite monitoring his performances in Ligue 1 since their proposed move collapsed on deadline day.

Chelsea came close to securing Camara’s services during the summer after agreeing a deal worth around €55 million with AS Monaco. An agreement was reached between the parties, but the Ligue 1 club pulled the plug on the transfer at the last moment, leaving the midfielder to remain at Stade Louis II.

Chelsea have shifted their focus elsewhere

The failed deal left Chelsea frustrated with AS Monaco’s handling of the negotiations. Although the West London club had continued to track Camara, sources now indicate that they have moved on and are unlikely to make another approach in January.

Instead, the Blues are preparing to push on in pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who has been high on their list of targets since the summer transfer window. The England international is now the West London club’s priority target as they prepare to strengthen their midfield in 2027.

Chelsea previously saw multiple bids rejected by Bournemouth, and they are expected to step up their interest when the January transfer window opens. The change in direction comes as Chelsea look to address a shortage of options in the centre of the park following Enzo Fernandez’s departure to Manchester City in a record deal on deadline day.

The Blues are assessing their recruitment plans as they seek to reshape the midfield under Xabi Alonso. Scott’s Premier League experience and previous standing on Chelsea’s shortlist make him a logical alternative to Camara.

The Senegal international’s ability to cover ground, regain possession and contribute to attacking transitions would have made him a strong fit for Alonso’s system. However, Chelsea appear reluctant to reopen negotiations with AS Monaco following the way the proposed transfer fell apart in the summer.