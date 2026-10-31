Chelsea best-placed to sign Alex Scott, Liverpool considering alternatives

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with Liverpool now exploring alternative targets.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have emerged as clear favourites to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in the January transfer window, with Liverpool and several other interested clubs now considering alternate targets.

Chelsea can offer Scott a prominent role at Stamford Bridge, where he could play alongside Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers under Xabi Alonso. Liverpool had been monitoring the midfielder as they looked to strengthen their options in the centre of the park.

The Reds lost Curtis Jones in the summer and could also face uncertainty over Alexis Mac Allister’s future amid his links with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, with the Argentine repeatedly linked with a move away from Anfield.

However, Chelsea’s growing advantage has prompted rival suitors to assess other options. Bournemouth are facing an increasingly difficult task in keeping hold of Scott. The midfielder has already rejected a contract offer that would have made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

The Cherries are preparing a second improved proposal, but no deal is imminent. The Cherries are understood to value Scott at more than £100 million, including add-ons, and believe that figure reflects the current market for highly rated young central midfielders.

Chelsea to break the bank for Alex Scott in January

Bournemouth are not expected to entertain formal approaches unless an offer reaches their valuation. That situation has opened the door to a possible January departure, as Chelsea are reportedly prepared to meet Bournemouth’s £100 million valuation.

The Blues have long held confidence in their chances of signing Scott, and their position as favourites has strengthened as other competitors reassess their plans. Scott’s profile makes him an appealing target for Chelsea.

At 23, he already has ample Premier League experience, giving Alonso a ready-made fit for his midfield system. The Englishman combines technical quality, energy and versatility that could strengthen Alonso’s midfield options. After selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City on deadline day, the Blues certainly need more quality in the centre of the park.

Scott is believed to be drawn to Chelsea’s young squad and major-title ambitions. Chelsea believe their project and financial offer give them a significant advantage. No final decision has been communicated by the player, and Bournemouth have not given up hope of securing a new contract. However, with January approaching, Chelsea are increasingly well placed to land him.