Chelsea in pole position to sign Alex Scott amid Liverpool links

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Bournemouth midfield mainstay Alex Scott amid interest from rivals Liverpool.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with the 23-year-old likely to leave the Vitality Stadium in January.

Bournemouth are already drawing up contingency plans for the upcoming transfer window, with Dutch midfielders Kees Smit and Kenneth Taylor among the players attracting interest from their recruitment team.

Chelsea are currently ahead of Liverpool in the race for Scott, although the Cherries are prepared to let the 23-year-old decide his next destination. Scott has developed into an important figure at the Vitality Stadium since joining from Bristol City in August 2023.

After initially struggling to secure a regular starting role, the midfielder established himself in former boss Andoni Iraola’s plans last season and has continued to impress during the current campaign. He has registered one goal and two assists in six appearances in the 2026/27 season. His consistent performances have helped him break into the England setup.

Why are Chelsea and Liverpool after Scott?

The move would address Chelsea’s need for midfield depth following Enzo Fernandez’s summer departure to Manchester City. Scott’s ability to retain possession, read the game and contribute during defensive phases makes him an attractive option for the Blues as they look to strengthen their midfield.

Liverpool are also interested, although their immediate priority is understood to be adding a defensive midfielder to reduce the workload on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The English midfielder’s development has attracted several high-profile clubs, with the West London club having previously attempted to sign him during the summer. With Scott having already worked under Iraola at Bournemouth, he could also adapt to Liverpool’s approach. However, Chelsea are currently in pole position to snap him up.

With Chelsea currently in pole position and the winter transfer window fast approaching, Bournemouth are already putting in the work to identify an ideal replacement. While the Cherries wanted to secure his long-term future with a new deal, it seems they have accepted the fact that the young Englishman won’t put pen to paper and is ready to make the jump to a bigger club.