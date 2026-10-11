Chelsea unwilling to pay €70 million to sign Lamine Camara as interest remains.

According to Goal, Chelsea remain interested in Lamine Camara but are refusing to meet Monaco’s €70million asking price, with the Blues prepared to continue monitoring the Senegal international rather than overpay for him.

Chelsea came close to signing the 22-year-old during the summer transfer window after agreeing a deal worth around €55million with Monaco. However, the proposed move collapsed dramatically on deadline day, leaving Camara to remain in Ligue 1. Monaco have since raised their valuation to €70million, creating a significant obstacle for Chelsea as they consider whether to revisit the deal in future windows.

Chelsea refuse to match Monaco’s new valuation

The Blues are understood to believe that €70million represents an excessive price for Camara, particularly after they had already negotiated a considerably lower figure. That does not mean Chelsea have abandoned their interest and the Blues are expected to continue monitoring his performances throughout the season, with Xabi Alonso reportedly a strong admirer of the midfielder.

Camara’s ability to cover ground, win possession and contribute to transitions makes him an attractive option for Alonso as the Chelsea manager continues reshaping his midfield. The Senegalese midfielder has also demonstrated that the failed transfer has not affected his performances. His continued consistency for Monaco has ensured that his reputation remains strong despite the disappointment of missing out on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Premier League rivals waiting

Chelsea’s reluctance to meet Monaco’s demands could give their Premier League rivals an opportunity. Liverpool, Newcastle United, Brighton and Crystal Palace are all understood to be monitoring Camara, meaning Chelsea cannot assume they will have a clear path to the midfielder if Monaco eventually lower their demands.

Liverpool in particular could provide serious competition should the Reds decide that Camara’s athleticism and defensive work would complement their midfield options. For Monaco, meanwhile, the €70million valuation represents a negotiating position rather than necessarily a guarantee that the player will remain at the club. His performances over the coming months could either strengthen that stance or encourage interested clubs to test it with a substantial offer.

Chelsea’s decision not to pay €70million for Camara is understandable. The midfielder clearly has significant qualities, but the Blues have already shown a willingness to spend heavily on young talent, and there comes a point where potential has to be balanced against value.

The interesting aspect is that Chelsea already had Monaco at €55million. Allowing that deal to collapse and then watching the asking price rise by another €15million makes a future agreement considerably harder. For Alonso, however, Camara remains an appealing profile. His energy and ability to contribute on both sides of the ball would give Chelsea another dynamic option in midfield, particularly in matches where intensity and ball recovery are crucial.

The danger for Chelsea is waiting too long and if Camara continues to impress, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Brighton and Crystal Palace could all become genuine competitors. For now, the €70million figure appears to be Chelsea’s red line.