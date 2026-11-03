Barcelona, Real Madrid hesitant to pay €70-80 million to sign Pedro Porro

Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on signing 27-year-old Spanish international Pedro Porro from Tottenham Hotspur next year.

However, according to a report by SPORT via Sport Witness, Barcelona and Real Madrid are hesitant to pay €70-80 million to sign Pedro Porro in January. The two La Liga heavyweights are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a right-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Per SPORT, Tottenham’s asking price of €70-80 million is “prohibitive” for Barcelona and Real Madrid. So, a move for Porro is unlikely to materialise in January, and the Spaniard needs to wait until the summer transfer window to seal a possible switch to La Liga.

How has Pedro Porro fared at Tottenham?

Pedro Porro has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Sporting CP. The North London club initially signed the 27-year-old on loan in January 2023 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window for €45 million.

Porro has been a mainstay at the back for Tottenham Hotspur in the last three years, making over 150 appearances while chipping in with 13 goals and 26 assists. However, fitness issues have plagued the Spanish international this term, restricting him to 294 minutes of game times in six outings thus far. Nevertheless, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from La Liga.

Will Porro return to Spain soon?

Pedro Porro has been on Real Madrid’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest may seem surprising after they signed Denzel Dumfries this past summer. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabéu after struggling to establish a foothold since arriving from Liverpool. Real Madrid need defensive stability paired with attacking contributions; Porro’s 26 assists across 150+ appearances demonstrate the offensive threat they require.

As for Barcelona, the absence of a specialist right-back has hurt the team in big games this term. Additionally, Jules Kounde’s status at Barcelona is unclear after reduced playing time this season. So, Porro has emerged as a target for Barcelona, with the Spaniard’s attacking full-back style aligning with Hansi Flick’s pressing system.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s high asking price is justified, considering Porro recently signed a new contract and extended the duration of his deal. Porro’s new contract justifies Tottenham’s valuation. Barcelona and Real Madrid now target the summer window as their realistic opportunity.