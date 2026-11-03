Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United hit roadblock in Jacobo Ramon race

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal could miss out on Jacobo Ramon, with Real Madrid firmly in the driving seat with regard to the defender’s future.

According to a report by Football Insider, Manchester United and Chelsea have less of a chance in the race for defensive sensation Jacobo Ramon, with Real Madrid in pole position for their former player. Arsenal are also expected to miss out, albeit due to a different reason altogether, as Como are hoping they can find another solution to keep hold of the Spanish centre-back.

Como made two sensational decisions to invest in Jacobo Ramon and Nico Paz, both from Real Madrid in the recent past. While they have since found a mechanism to keep hold of the latter, they are biding their time with Ramon, with Real Madrid still holding all the cards with regard to his future.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has been a sensational investment for Como, having played 32 Serie A games in his debut season and helping Cesc Fabregas’s side reach the UEFA Champions League. He continues to be the Spanish manager’s defensive mainstay, with Como completely aware of the growing interest in the market, particularly from Premier League sides.

Manchester United and Chelsea are all interested, as per reports, and so are Arsenal, with neither of those teams expected to win. A report on Football Insider explains that the immense depth over at Arsenal is probably a big reason why the club may not be in a position to convince Ramon over a move, as the 21-year-old Serie A defender is unlikely to usurp the likes of William Saliba and Ezri Konsa from their spots.

Real Madrid in the front seat in the Jacobo Ramon race

Chelsea have been interested in Ramon since the summer, as per reports, with the club looking forward to chasing the Spanish defender in a bid to improve their backline for the long-term future. Manchester United are in a similar boat, with the future of some of their current defenders in significant doubt.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are now expected to miss out on signing the Spanish defender, with Real Madrid a firm contender in the race. The report states a £7.7 million buy-back clause that Real Madrid hold in Ramon’s contract will blow the competitors out of the race altogether, with the Spanish giants eager to integrate the 21-year-old into their future.

There were suggestions that Real Madrid may make a move in January, although that may seem highly unlikely given it could hamper the young defender’s progress. Hence, a summer deal could be on the cards, with the Premier League teams set to miss out on the young defender, who could be a masterstroke for Real Madrid in the grand scheme of things.