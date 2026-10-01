Real Madrid considering January move for Jacobo Ramon

Real Madrid may look to re-sign 21-year-old Spanish youth international Jacobo Ramon from Serie A club Como in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in Jacobo Ramon. The two London giants are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old Como defender. However, Real Madrid can re-sign the youngster for only €9 million.

Who is Jacobo Ramon?

Jacobo Ramon has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Serie A since joining Como from Real Madrid last year. Born in Madrid, the Spaniard spent his formative years in his hometown and rose through the ranks in Real Madrid’s famed La Fabrica setup. However, he could not establish a foothold in the first-team squad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish defender hit the ground running at the Serie A club, and he has been a mainstay at the back for Cesc Fabregas’s team. Ramon accumulated over 3,000 minutes of game time in 37 outings in all competitions while chipping in with two goals. He has retained that status this term, having already amassed over 500 minutes in six outings while scoring once. Meanwhile, the youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s continued links with several centre-backs is surprising, considering Ezri Konsa arrived from Aston Villa in the summer. Mikel Arteta now has six options for his central defensive unit. So, unless the Gunners sell a centre-back, it is unclear how Ramon will fit into the scheme of things at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s long-standing interest in Jacobo Ramon makes sense. The Blues are scouring the market for a centre-back, as even though Honest Ahanor will arrive next year, Xabi Alonso’s back-three system requires additional depth. So, Ramon can form a long-term core in the central defensive unit alongside Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, Josh Acheampong, and Ahanor.

However, Real Madrid may play spoilsport in the battle for Ramon’s signature, as they have a buyback clause worth only €9 million that enables them to re-sign the 21-year-old Spaniard from Como. With Antonio Rudiger on the wrong side of 30 and in the twilight of his career, Los Blancos can do with another centre-back despite signing Ibrahima Konate. So, Raul Asencio’s injury troubles have compelled them to return to the market for a centre-back.

Meanwhile, even if the Merengues do not trigger the buyback clause, they have a 50 per cent sell-on clause that will bolster their finances when Ramon joins another club. However, the €9 million clause adds to the Spanish defender’s appeal, taking the decision out of Como’s hands as the Merengues consider their options for January.