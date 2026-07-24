Chelsea front-runners to sign Jacobo Ramon, face Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid battle

Chelsea have leapfrogged Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid in the race to sign Como defensive sensation Jacob Ramon.

Chelsea have emerged as frontrunners to sign highly-rated Como defender Jacobo Ramon, the 21-year-old Spanish youngster who has established himself as one of Serie A’s most promising defensive prospects. According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid are also monitoring his situation closely.

Ramon’s rise since leaving Real Madrid has caught the attention of multiple European heavyweights. Interest in his services has gone beyond routine scouting interest, with extensive internal assessments at Chelsea reportedly identifying him as a key defensive target.

European giants are set for intense battle for Ramon

The Blues believe Ramon possesses the ideal profile for modern football. Comfortable as both a centre-back and a left-back, he offers valuable tactical flexibility while excelling in possession.

His composure and ball-progression ability suit Xabi Alonso’s possession-based system. Given the injury crisis the Blues suffered last season, he could prove to be a valuable addition to their ranks.

Arsenal are firmly in the race. The Gunners reportedly sent scouts to watch Ramon during the closing stages of last season and were impressed.

Since then, the North London club have continued their evaluation, with Mikel Arteta believed to value defenders who are technically secure, calm in possession and capable of progressing the ball through opposition pressure. He could help further strengthen their defensive rotation, amidst uncertainty around Ben White’s future.

Liverpool have likewise stepped up their monitoring. The Reds are understood to be planning a defensive rebuild following Ibrahima Konate’s departure and Virgil van Dijk in the final phase of his career.

The Reds see Ramon as a player capable of fitting seamlessly into Andoni Iraola’s high-intensity system. His combination of technical quality, physical attributes and versatility has reportedly made him one of the profiles under serious consideration at Anfield.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, remain an important factor. Ramon graduated from Madrid’s academy before moving to Italy, and his development has continued to be monitored by the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos are now seriously considering bringing their former player back through a buy-back clause. Should Madrid decide to make a decisive move, Premier League clubs could find themselves facing a major setback.

For now, Chelsea appear to be leading the chase, but with Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid all involved, the battle for one of Serie A’s emerging defensive stars is expected to intensify in the weeks ahead.