Manchester United rival Arsenal, Chelsea in Jacobo Ramon race

Manchester United will look to sign 21-year-old Spanish youth international Jacobo Ramon from Serie A club Como next summer.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Jacobo Ramon is also the subject of interest from Chelsea, while Real Madrid could also exercise the buyback clause to re-sign him next summer. However, the 21-year-old Como centre-back is no longer a target for Arsenal, with the Gunners deciding against pursuing his signature.

Who is Jacobo Ramon?

Jacobo Ramon vindicated his decision to leave Real Madrid and pursue a career in Serie A, joining Como last year. The Spaniard spent his formative years in his hometown and rose through the ranks in La Fabrica, but he struggled to break into Real Madrid’s first-team setup.

The Spanish defender was impressive in his debut season at Como, and he has been a mainstay at the back for Cesc Fabregas’s team. Ramon accumulated over 3,000 minutes of game time in 37 outings in all competitions while chipping in with two goals. The player has retained that status this term, having already amassed over 500 minutes in six outings while scoring once. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Arsenal mulled over signing the 21-year-old in the summer transfer window but ultimately turned to Ezri Konsa, who arrived from Aston Villa in the summer. With the Englishman now at the club, Arsenal’s centre-back depth makes a move uncertain. Mikel Arteta now has six options for his central defensive unit, and the decision not to pursue the youngster is thus logical.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s long-standing interest in Jacobo Ramon makes sense. The Blues are combing the market for a centre-back, as even though Honest Ahanor will arrive in 2027, Xabi Alonso’s back-three system requires additional depth. So, Ramon can form a long-term core in the central defensive unit alongside Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, Josh Acheampong, and Ahanor.

As for Manchester United, Harry Maguire is in the twilight of his career and has shown signs of regression in the early phase of the 2026/27 season. Additionally, there are concerns about Matthijs de Ligt’s durability after his year-long struggle with a lower back injury. So, Ramon is a viable target due to his physical profile and adeptness with the ball at his feet.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid reportedly have a 50 per cent sell-on clause that allows them to take a back seat and still bolster their finances if Ramon joins another club. Chelsea and Manchester United will battle Real Madrid’s €9 million buyback clause in their pursuit of the 21-year-old.