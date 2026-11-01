Trent Alexander-Arnold unwilling to leave Real Madrid in January

Trent Alexander-Arnold is eager to fight for his place at Real Madrid rather than leave prematurely, thus dealing a blow to Premier League suitors.

According to Defensa Central, Chelsea and Liverpool may find it difficult to successfully chase Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the January window. The English right-back is eager to fight for his place at the Bernabeu and push talk of any transfer to the back burner, as the Premier League sides have no chance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has found it tough to cement a regular place in the Real Madrid side since his high-profile move in the summer of 2025, having endured a mixed first campaign with injuries playing a key role in hampering his progress in the team.

This season, under Jose Mourinho, Alexander-Arnold’s position is even more testing, with the Portuguese manager preferring Denzel Dumfries and at times even Federico Valverde as his main right-back. The issues behind the scenes are unclear, although that has not deterred the English full-back from seeking an exit.

If anything, Alexander-Arnold is eager to fight for his place in the team and earn a starting role moving on. Hence, the possibility of any January departure may sound premature at this point, although a decision could be made next summer when things are clearer for Real Madrid, taking the long-term future of the position into account.

No Liverpool or Chelsea move for Alexander-Arnold?

Liverpool have been seriously linked with re-signing Alexander-Arnold over the recent period, with the club seemingly ruling out any potential move as per reports. The idea has stemmed from the team’s requirement of a new right-back in future windows, and that has led to him being linked with their former vice-captain, especially with the 28-year-old Real Madrid full-back’s ongoing struggles in Spain.

Alexander-Arnold has reportedly no interest in returning to his boyhood club as things stand, and he could continue maintaining that stance heading into the January transfer window. With a mid-season move to Liverpool potentially ruled out, the same could apply for Chelsea, who had also been monitoring the right-back.

Chelsea have enough strength in depth as far as their defence goes, although the potential availability of a player like Alexander-Arnold may not be ignored. Hence, they are ready to stamp their name in the mix, although a January deal is all the more difficult, and at least from the club’s perspective, not a priority.