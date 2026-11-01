Nottingham Forest join Manchester United in Jean-Philippe Mateta race

Nottingham Forest will look to sign 29-year-old French international Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Jean-Philippe Mateta is also the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in the next transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old Crystal Palace centre-forward.

Per TEAMtalk, Mateta is “increasingly likely” to leave Crystal Palace in January, with “frustration growing after it became clear the club were not prepared to offer him the improved contract he wanted”. The report adds that the Frenchman’s representatives are “now working hard to identify a suitable destination” in the winter window.

How has Jean-Philippe Mateta fared at Crystal Palace?

Jean-Philippe Mateta has evolved into a top-class striker since joining Crystal Palace from FSV Mainz 05. The South London outfit initially signed the 29-year-old on loan in January 2021 and completed a permanent move that summer. While the player struggled initially, his fortunes transformed under Oliver Glasner.

The French international has made over 200 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far, scoring 63 goals and 14 assists. Despite being unsettled for large parts of the 2025/26 season, he managed an impressive tally of 16 goals and three assists in 50 outings. However, Mateta’s situation has worsened due to unresolved contract talks, provoking interest from several top-flight sides.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Manchester United considered signing Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is logical, as the Red Devils need more quality and productivity in front of goal, with Joshua Zirkzee not a prominent part of Michael Carrick’s first-choice plans. With Benjamin Sesko struggling with a shin injury, Mateta has emerged as an appealing option due to his physicality and remarkable box-crashing ability.

However, Nottingham Forest’s emerging interest raises questions. Forest reinforced their attack by signing Liam Delap in the summer. While the Englishman has been underwhelming in the first two months of the 2026/27 season, Oliver Glasner has three strikers in his squad and needs to bring out the best in them instead of seeking a solution from the market.

However, the opportunity to reunite with Mateta is bound to excite Glasner amid his team’s struggles. Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that the French striker is attracted by the chance to join Manchester United. Unlike Nottingham Forest, the Red Devils can also offer European football, though the TEAMtalk report has not revealed where he is likely to land in January.