Leeds United hesitant to wait until next summer to sign Zaidu Sanusi

Leeds United are pushing to sign FC Porto winger Zaidu Sanusi in January, fearing they could lose the Nigerian to rival clubs if he departs as a free agent next summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Zaidu Sanusi remains a firm target for Leeds United, who currently fear the defender could be out of their sights if they cannot complete a January transfer. The West Yorkshire outfit have concerns that other teams could come in for the talented 29-year-old wide man next summer when his contract at FC Porto expires.

Leeds United are looking to make key additions to help the team finish as high as possible in the Premier League and fuel their European ambitions, with the wide area a priority for manager Daniel Farke. Leeds also tracked Sanusi in 2026, when Porto reportedly considered a sale before retaining him as his deal entered its final year.

Compared to last season, when FC Porto won the Primeira Liga title, Sanusi did not play many games, which has changed this term. The Nigerian international has played seven times for the club, a situation that could compel the Portuguese club to offer a new deal. However, the current circumstances point towards a potential free transfer next summer when his contract expires.

Leeds United have Zaudi Sanusi fears

Sanusi’s stats show he wins 63 per cent of his duels so far this season, alongside an impressive aerial duel percentage of over 66 per cent. The Nigerian international plays as a left-back and can operate as a wing-back; Daniel Farke prizes this versatility amid the need to sign an alternative to Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Farke’s emphasis on versatility reflects Leeds United’s need for squad flexibility in pressing systems and European competition, making Sanusi’s positional range a strategic asset beyond defensive metrics. Leeds United are eager to wrap up a cut-price move for the Porto defender in the winter market, and do not want to drag the case until the summer.

They fear more clubs could come into the equation in the close season when the Nigerian is a free agent, which could potentially lead to them losing out on the defender. Hence, Leeds United are racing to wrap up a deal at the earliest possible moment in January to avoid further complications and losing the 29-year-old to free-agency competition next summer.