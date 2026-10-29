Leeds United working on sealing bargain move for Zaidu Sanusi in January

Leeds United are working on a cut-price move for long-time target Zaidu Sanusi from FC Porto ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United continue to maintain an interest in Zaidu Sanusi and are eager to seal a bargain deal ahead of January.the left-back has been on the radar of Daniel Farke’s side over the previous two windows and the club is positioned to sign him on a bargain transfer heading into the winter market.

Farke tends to play with three centre-backs and wing-backs, meaning he needs ample numbers in the squad to maintain quality depth. Having added enough quality in central defensive roles, Farke is now targeting a new left-back to provide the depth his system demands, and Sanusi is considered a viable option ahead of January.

There were some brief doubts about Gabriel Gudmundsson’s future during the summer, although Leeds United were unwilling to sell the left-back then. Despite summer uncertainty, Leeds remain eager to add another name in the position amid their interest in FC Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi.

Leeds United to chase Zaidu Sanusi again?

Sanusi is not a new target for Leeds United, having chased him since January 2026 and understood to make a move in the summer. Having found no success in the previous two windows, Leeds United are sensing an opportunity to bring in the 29-year-old full-back ahead of the January market.

Sanusi only started 11 times for Porto in their league-winning campaign last time out, which cast doubts over his importance to the team. With his current deal expiring in 2027, per Football Insider reporting, Porto could have sanctioned a sale in the summer amid Leeds United’s interest.

He has started the season brightly, with five starts to his name, which has opened speculation on whether Porto could offer him a new contract. However, Leeds United are understood to remain interested in Sanusi and could contemplate bringing in the player on a bargain transfer ahead of January.

Leeds United are viewed as the favourites to land the 29-year-old full-back as long as Porto do not offer him a new deal, and will move in January if Porto declines to offer Sanusi a new contract.