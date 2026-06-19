Leeds United retain Zaidu Sanusi interest after January rejection

Leeds United are interested in signing Nigerian defender Zaidu Sanusi during the summer transfer window.

Leeds United wanted to sign Zaidu Sanusi in January as well, but were rejected. It seems that they are prepared to reignite their interest in the experienced fullback, according to a report by Record via Sport Witness.

Sanusi struggled to secure regular opportunities with FC Porto this past season, playing just 995 minutes of first-team football in the league. He is at the stage of his career where he needs to play regularly. He will not want to sit on the bench at Porto. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for him.

Sanusi was linked with a move to the Premier League with West Ham United a few years ago, and a switch the English top flight may finally be on the cards. Leeds United are looking to build a team capable of competing regularly in the Premier League, and they need to tighten up at the back.

Signing the 29-year-old defender could be a wise decision. He could be available for a reasonable price, and he has the quality to help them improve defensively. Also, Leeds have Gabriel Gudmundsson as their first-choice left-back, but they need to bring in more cover for him.

Sam Byram will be out of contract at the end of this month. They cannot hope to head into the new season with just one specialist left-back at their disposal. Recent reports have linked the West Yorkshire outfit with several left-backs, including Mauro Junior.

Leeds United must improve defensively

Leeds United finished 14th in the Premier League table last season and conceded 56 goals in 38 league matches. Improving defensively will be the difference between them going down and staying up. They need to tighten up at the back, and investing in quality defenders should be a priority. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the 29-year-old to join the club.

Given his situation at the Portuguese club, it is fair to assume that he will be angling for a move away this summer. Sanusi has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge in order to get his career back on track. Meanwhile, Leeds United should look to invest in a goalkeeper and a quality central defender.

It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions over the next few weeks. They will be hoping to secure another mid-table finish in the Premier League next year, and plugging the weaknesses in the squad will help them stay up.