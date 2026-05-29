Leeds United make approach for Mauro Junior, deal uncertain

Leeds United will look to sign 27-year-old Brazilian left-back Mauro Junior from Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Mauro Junior is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The West Yorkshire outfit will be eager to bolster the defensive unit by signing a left-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old PSV Eindhoven wide player.

The Whites have wasted no time in the battle for the South American full-back’s signature, as they have submitted an enquiry for a summer move. However, PSV Eindhoven will attempt to keep the player at the Philips Stadion beyond the upcoming transfer window, and they are working on getting rid of the release clause in his contract.

Who is Mauro Junior?

Mauro Junior has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Eredivisie since joining PSV Eindhoven from Desportivo Brasil in July 2017. The 27-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil before moving to Europe by joining PSV. The player has made significant progress in the last nine years, becoming a mainstay at the back.

The Brazilian full-back’s extensive experience and leadership ability have earned him the vice-captaincy role at the Dutch club. He was excellent in the 2025/26 season, scoring one goal and providing 11 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Leeds United.

Why Leeds United are interested

Leeds United’s interest in Mauro Junior is surprising, but somewhat understandable. While Gabriel Gudmundsson’s performances in the 2025/26 season have not compelled the West Yorkshire outfit to dip into the market for a left-back, an alternative will not hurt Daniel Farke’s team.

Several candidates, including Matt Targett, have thus emerged on Leeds United’s wishlist, and Junior is also a viable target. The PSV Eindhoven vice-captain’s release clause made him an appealing target for his prospective suitors, as the decision on future was out of the Dutch club’s hands.

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However, with PSV working on removing the exit clause in the Brazilian defender’s deal, a summer move may become an uphill task for Leeds United. So, they must push to turn the player’s head before approaching the Eredivisie champions with a bid.