FC Porto could sanction Zaidu Sanusi exit amid Leeds United links

FC Porto are prepared to let Zaidu Sanusi leave this summer, handing Leeds United fresh hope in their pursuit of the left-back.

Leeds United have admired Zaidu Sanusia for some time and were unsuccessful in their attempt to prise him away from FC Porto during the January transfer window. The 29-year-old opted to remain in Portugal at the time, but the situation has now changed, potentially opening the door for Leeds to reignite their interest.

According to a report from Record (h/t Sport Witness), the Portuguese champions are assessing their options at left-back and are prepared for Sanusi to depart before the start of the new campaign.

One of the biggest factors working in Leeds United’s favour is Sanusi’s contract situation. The 29-year-old is about to enter the final 12 months of his current deal, leaving Porto with a difficult decision. Porto hope to extend the player’s contract, but failing to do so risks losing him for nothing next summer.

As a result, this transfer window represents their best opportunity to generate a transfer fee if negotiations over an extension fail. That contract window opens a path for Leeds. Daniel Farke is reshaping his squad ahead of the Premier League return, and left-back reinforcements are a priority. Sanusi’s combination of top-flight experience and European pedigree makes him an attractive target.

Sanusi would be a handy option for Leeds United

Sanusi also brings valuable international experience, having represented Nigeria on 29 occasions and featuring at multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. His athleticism, recovery pace and attacking intent have made him one of the most recognisable full-backs in Portuguese football over the last few seasons.

Leeds remain one of the clubs showing the strongest interest, with reports indicating they are at the front of the queue should Porto decide to cash in on the defender. However, everything hinges on whether Sanusi signs a contract extension. If fresh terms cannot be agreed, Porto are expected to become increasingly receptive to offers rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2027.

The situation surrounding Sanusi’s contract, which expires in June 2027, makes this window Porto’s last chance to recoup a fee; negotiations over fresh terms will determine whether Leeds can finally land their target.