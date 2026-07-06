Leeds United unwilling to sell Gabriel Gudmundsson this summer

Leeds United are unwilling to part with Gabriel Gudmundsson this summer despite growing interest from Premier League rivals.

Gabriel Gudmundsson enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at Elland Road after arriving from Lille last summer and quickly established himself as one of Daniel Farke’s most dependable performers. His displays in the Premier League, coupled with his performances for Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, have significantly increased his reputation across Europe.

According to a report by Football Insider, the West Yorkshire club view Gudmundsson as a key part of their long-term project following their successful return to the Premier League and are prepared to reject approaches from interested clubs.

Leeds United’s stance reflects the club’s ambition to continue building under Farke rather than dismantling the squad that secured survival in England’s top flight. After spending heavily to strengthen the team over the past year, the Whites believe keeping their core players together is essential if they are to establish themselves as a consistent Premier League side.

Comfortable both defensively and going forward, the Swedish international adapted quickly to English football after arriving from LOSC Lille last summer and cemented his place as Leeds United’s first-choice left-back throughout the campaign.

Chelsea keen on Gudmundsson

Chelsea are among the clubs credited with monitoring Gudmundsson’s situation as they search for reinforcements at left-back. Despite the growing interest from multiple Premier League sides who tracked his progress after an impressive domestic season and strong international showings, Leeds are in a strong negotiating position.

Gudmundsson still has three years remaining on his contract, meaning the club are under no financial or contractual pressure to entertain offers. That security allows Leeds to take a firm stance in negotiations should formal bids arrive later this summer.

The Swede joined Leeds from French outfit Lille in a deal worth around £10 million last year. Since then, his value has risen considerably following a series of assured performances in one of Europe’s most demanding leagues. Reports suggest it would require a significantly larger offer for Leeds to even consider opening discussions over a potential transfer.

Farke is believed to be a driving force behind the club’s decision. Having already seen defender Pascal Struijk move on earlier in the window, the Leeds manager is keen to avoid losing another important member of his defensive unit. Maintaining continuity has become a major priority as the club prepares for another challenging Premier League campaign.