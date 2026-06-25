Chelsea eye surprise Gabriel Gudmundsson move

Chelsea are plotting a surprise raid on Leeds United for the services of Swedish full-back Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Gabriel Gudmundsson could end up joining Chelsea this summer, as per a report from Expressen. The London club are on the lookout for a new left-back following the departure of Marc Cucurella, and the Swedish international is one of their names on their wishlist.

Cucurella, who joined the London club from Brighton, was one of the mainstays of their backline over the last few seasons. However, he was keen on a move away, and the London club agreed terms with Real Madrid to sell him.

With him joining Los Blancos, the Blues need to bring in a top-quality replacement to ensure they have enough quality and depth on the left flank. Chelsea have a young, promising left-back in Jorrel Hato, but require a more experienced presence to compete for and support his development.

Gudmundsson could earn a move to Chelsea

Gudmundsson has emerged as an interesting option for the London club. The 27-year-old is currently focused on doing his best for Sweden at the World Cup. He has started both their games and is expected to have a big role against Japan, as they look to secure a spot in the knockouts.

He has had an impressive World Cup campaign, and Gudmundsson also enjoyed quite a productive debut season with Leeds last time out. He joined them from LOSC Lille last summer, and in his first campaign in England, he has been involved in 35 matches, racked up close to 3,000 minutes and even contributed towards two goals.

He showcased great composure on the ball, exceptional defensive awareness, and his work rate certainly stood out. Chelsea believe he will fit well into Xabi Alonso’s plans and will provide much-needed competition to Hato. His experience will provide much-needed competition and stability alongside Hato. From a personal point of view, joining one of the biggest clubs in England could be a major step in the 27-year-old’s career.