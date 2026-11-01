Aston Villa, Newcastle United front-runners to sign Endrick, Arsenal move unlikely

Endrick is weighing a loan move away from Real Madrid in January as Aston Villa and Newcastle United emerge as leading suitors, with Arsenal receding from the race.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal could miss out on Endrick as their ideas may not align with Real Madrid’s plans for the Brazilian. As a result, Aston Villa and Newcastle United could head into the January transfer window as front-runners for the young attacker’s signature, with a straight loan suiting the Spanish giants.

Endrick has grown frustrated at limited game time under Jose Mourinho’s management. The Brazilian has appeared in only 107 minutes across four outings (two in La Liga, two in the UEFA Champions League), with a single league start.

His representatives are now exploring loan options in January, with Arsenal having reportedly maintained contact with his camp, although the Gunners are only eager to find solutions that could see them keep the Brazilian for the long-term future.

Who are the front-runners in the Endrick race?

Real Madrid still view Endrick as a big part of their future, although the club may end up acknowledging that the lack of game time might hamper his progress. Hence, they could be open to a loan agreement in January, akin to earlier in the year when he joined Lyon for six months and flourished to a level that Carlo Ancelotti decided to add him to the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

With Arsenal unlikely to target the player on a dry loan, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are now deemed to be the front-runners in the race. Aston Villa are reportedly gaining prominence in the race to sign Endrick, and the Magpies are now being mentioned as new entrants in the race for the 20-year-old Real Madrid winger.

Aston Villa’s Champions League presence and investment strategy offer Endrick a faster pathway to regular playing time at elite level, whilst Newcastle’s domestic focus and recent spending power provide an alternative route into English football. Both sides are seeking attacking reinforcements to strengthen their push for European places this season, and either could represent an attractive option for the Brazilian.

Should Endrick remain sidelined at Real Madrid, either Aston Villa’s Champions League platform or Newcastle’s Premier League ambition could secure a six-month loan spell, Real Madrid’s preference for a temporary exit over a sale.